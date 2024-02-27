PUPILS from Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig and Ysgol Bro Teifi have been elected by Ceredigion Youth Council to be their leaders this year.
Rosa Waby, a Year 12 pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig, was successfully appointed as Ceredigion Youth Council Chair who will lead the Youth Council.
Aeron Dafydd, a pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi was elected as Ceredigion’s UK Youth Parliament Member and will represent Ceredigion at the UKYP.
Rosa takes over from last year’s Youth Council Chair, Ifan Meredith from Ysgol Bro Pedr, whilst finishing his term as Ceredigion’s MYP is Aled Lewis, Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron.
Rosa and Aeron have already started work in their new roles, and will undertake various activities both locally and nationally during the year. Both members recently met with Ben Lake MP; Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council; Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills; and Elen James, Chief Education Officer for Ceredigion County Council to discuss current issues and priorities.
Gwion Bowen, Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, said: “I would like to congratulate Aeron and Rosa on their recent appointments as part of the Ceredigion Youth Council programme. There are exciting opportunities ahead this year, and we look forward to working with both members who are already making a positive contribution to democratic processes when it comes to young people in Ceredigion. We wish them the best of luck for the forthcoming year. I would also like to extend our gratitude to Ifan and Aled who have both worked tirelessly to campaign and champion the voices of Ceredigion’s young people during their time in office last year. They have made a lasting impact and we wish them well for the future, and thank them for all their hard work.”
Rosa Waby, newly elected Ceredigion Youth Council Chair, said: “I am excited to work with Ceredigion Youth Council to hopefully make positive changes to the lives of young people here in Ceredigion in 2023-24. I am passionate about a number of issues that currently impact young people and I feel that my position as Chair of the Youth Council will help me influence key policy areas through a variety of campaigns including the annual ‘Rhoi dy Farn’ ballot and working towards Ceredigion’s ‘Pawb a’i Farn’ event in the summer.”
Aled Lewis, former Ceredigion UK MYP, said: “It has been a privilege to represent the young people of Ceredigion as their UK MYP for 2022-23. My role, along with Ifan, has largely involved championing issues which are important to young people at a local and national level, with key policy makers and those in responsible for key decisions. It’s vitally important that young people are given a platform to raise their voice and opportunities to take part in the political process, and this was a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the work of MPs and UK government.”
Welcoming the new members, Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “Congratulations to the newly elected members. I would like to wish them well for the coming year and I look forward to working together and hearing their voices about issues that are important to the young people of the county.”