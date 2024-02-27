Gwion Bowen, Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, said: “I would like to congratulate Aeron and Rosa on their recent appointments as part of the Ceredigion Youth Council programme. There are exciting opportunities ahead this year, and we look forward to working with both members who are already making a positive contribution to democratic processes when it comes to young people in Ceredigion. We wish them the best of luck for the forthcoming year. I would also like to extend our gratitude to Ifan and Aled who have both worked tirelessly to campaign and champion the voices of Ceredigion’s young people during their time in office last year. They have made a lasting impact and we wish them well for the future, and thank them for all their hard work.”