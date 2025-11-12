The Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser flatly denied reports a separate Welsh legal jurisdiction is off the agenda, telling the Senedd: “I said no such thing.”
Julie James, who is counsel general, said a legal jurisdiction for Wales is inevitably developing and “at some point in the future somebody’s going to have to acknowledge that it exists – but it exists whether you acknowledge it or not”.
Adam Price, Plaid Cymru’s shadow counsel general, had expressed concerns about any prospect of a separate Welsh legal jurisdiction being “kicked firmly into touch”.
Ms James gave a speech at a conference in Bangor and a Law Society Gazette report suggested she was "unequivocal" in stating separation was off the agenda - a claim Ms James denied.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.