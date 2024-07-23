Complaints against Senedd members have risen by more than 300 per cent in two years, a report by the standards commissioner has found.
The standards commissioner received 190 complaints against Senedd members in 2023/24 – an annual increase of more than 167 per cent and 331 per cent over two years.
Douglas Bain, who investigates complaints against misbehaving members, said the number of complaints received is the highest since 2020/21.
In his 2023/24 report, Mr Bain put the avalanche partly down to two unnamed Senedd members – who were subject to 58 complaints between them.
He added that one member of the public made a further 26 complaints.
“Nonetheless, it is clear that even without these individual contributions there was a very significant increase,” he warned.
“I do not believe that this increase in the number of complaints received indicates any reduction in the generally high standard of conduct of Members of the Senedd.”
Mr Bain, who was appointed in 2021, pointed out that the number of inadmissible complaints was the highest in the past four years at 84.
He wrote: “On one view, the increase in the number of complaints is to be welcomed as demonstrating a greater public interest in and closer scrutiny of the work and conduct of MSs.
“That public scrutiny plays an important part in our democratic process.”
Mr Bain received 53 complaints relating to conduct on social media, three on misuse of resources, 17 on the standard of services and 24 on the register of interests.
The commissioner also dealt with 29 complaints on ministerial conduct or behaviour in plenary with 64 complaints classified as “other”.
Mr Bain said: “Comments made by Members on social media were … by far the most common subject for complaints.”
The commissioner said many were inadmissible but he urged Senedd members to take great care when posting, sharing or liking anything on social media.
Calling for more powers, Mr Bain raised concern about the rules governing the standards commissioner which have not been updated in 15 years.
“During that period a number of deficiencies have been identified,” he wrote.