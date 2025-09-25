A section of Newtown's bypass will be closed next week, leading to diversions of up to 55 miles.
The A483 between Newtown bypass to Llaithddu Junction will be fully closed between Monday, 29 September until Friday, 3 October between the hours of 9am and 3.15pm so maintenance can be carried out.
Traffic Wales says: "To allow for a safe working environment, the road will be fully closed during the day for one week.
"Emergency services, school buses, service buses, and local residents will still have access, but should expect delays.
"All other traffic will need to use the signed diversion route."
The work will include essential maintenance including gully emptying, grass cutting, sweeping and road repairs.
Southbound traffic will be diverted from the A483 to the A44 at Crossgates, then to the A470 at Rhayader, and finally to the A489 to re-join the A483 at Newtown.
Traffic Wales adds: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of both road users and the work crews. "Please allow extra time for your journey and plan ahead."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.