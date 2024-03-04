Councillors have raised concerns over the amount of budgeted savings in Ceredigion that rely on public consultations, with fears that those savings will be “unachievable” if the response is negative.
Consultations on vast budget service cuts are listed to be held on savings totalling more than £1m, including on Aberystwyth promenade car parking, the moving of libraries, closure of a care home, and changes to waste collections.
At a meeting on 29 February, councillors raised concerns that the council is relying on these savings to produce a balanced budget despite the outcome of consultations not being known.
Cllr Rhodri Evans said that the amount of consultations needed means the council is “on the back foot” if changes had to be made later.
Chief Executive Eifion Evans told members: “Consultation figures are worked out as part year savings.
“By organising a consultation, if there is strong opposition it will come back before the chamber.
“Any decision you make against the recommendations we would have to find savings elsewhere.
“We haven’t considered full year savings for those items.”