QUESTIONS over a lifeline bus service that is due to end later this week have been raised at the Senedd in Cardiff.
The T19 service between Blaenau Ffestiniog is due to come to an end this weekend due to declining passenger numbers.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor raised concerns and asked for an update on the soon to be axed service during a debate in Cardiff Bay earlier today.
The Plaid Cymru MS said: “I previously raised the issue of the T19 bus service from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Llandudno, which is due to stop at the end of this week.
“Neither I, nor the residents of Blaenau Ffestiniog have received an update, nor heard anything since I raised this.
“Can the deputy minister please give an urgent update on what plans are in place for that route so that my constituents can continue to attend school, get to work or get to their appointments on time?”
In response, Lesley Griffiths, MS, said: “In relation to bus services you’ll be aware across Wales, we’ve had some issues with being able to provide some certainty to our buses.
“I think the deputy minister for climate change will be making a statement around bus services a bit more generally in the very near future.”
Conwy Council was asked by Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders to step in and save the service.
But this has been ruled out by Conwy Council, with its leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, saying: “In view of the financial pressures that we face, the council does not have the resources to subsidise this route.”