Council considers appointing consultants to review waste services in Ceredigion

Ceredigion council will consider appointing consultants to review waste services in the county next week ( Cambrian News )

CEREDIGION County Council are considering appointing consultants to review waste services in the county.

A report to senior councillors, which will be considered next week, suggests that elements up for review should include volume restrictions on waste, changes to the number of household waste sites in the county and a how kerbside waste is sorted before being put out for collection.

Ceredigion County Council’s thriving communities overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday will consider a service review of the waste provision, with an option to appoint an independent consultancy to work alongside officers.

The fleet of kerbside collection vehicles in Ceredigion is not due for replacement for another three to four years, but due to the length of time changes take to come into force, the report states that it is appropriate to commence a review of kerbside and household waste sites this year.

The “rationalized number of options” include business as usual kerbside collection, kerbside-sort, with and without a residual waste volume restriction, options for alternative fuels, non-domestic waste collection and locations such as hard to access properties and high population density, as well as communal recycling bins.

Household waste site review will focus on how changing the number, location, hours of opening and materials accepted would affect cost, performance and what impact would be on service users, as well as “the requirement for the development of modern fit for purpose, accessible and efficient sites.”