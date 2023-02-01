Criccieth Town Council has been chosen by the Future Generations Commissioner as one of 100 change-makers in Wales alongside business people, poets, local authorities and community activists.
Cllr Sian Williams, chair of Criccieth Town Council, said: “It’s an honour for Criccieth Town Council to be one of the 100 Changemaker Champions in Wales.
“This is in recognition of our numerous initiatives to improve the area and to increase the number of visitors.
“We developed an ambitious Community Plan which included a focus on cultural activity, place-making and well-being. Inspired by a poem written 90 years ago about a mysterious, fictional event by the sea, a public sculpture was commissioned along with new music and poetry, community shows, an artistic town map, heritage interpretation panels along with many other activities which, together, have encouraged community cohesion, increased visitor numbers, supported local traders and maintained the town’s morale through the pandemic and beyond.”
Sophie Howe, the outgoing Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, announced the wide-ranging and inspirational list, which encompasses both individuals and institutions who are making a positive difference to Wales’s present and future.
Criccieth Town Council clerk Dr Catrin Jones represented the council at the Changemaker event at the Wales Millennium Centre on 24 January, said: “It’s fantastic to be among a list of poets, public sector workers, activists, influencers, businesses, and volunteers helping to embed the well-being goals across Wales and to appear in a list alongside actor and campaigner Michael Sheen.
“I had the opportunity to sit on the first Future Generations Chair created and designed by craftsman Tony Thomas in partnership with the National Eisteddfod of Wales, featuring words chosen by the Climate Cymru campaign group.
“The chair will have a home in the Welsh Government Cabinet Room to remind ministers of the interests of future generations when making decisions.”
Ms Howe said: “The event was about recognising just some of the people demonstrating what happens when we put well-being first, work together and consider the long-term implications of our actions, and highlights the need to support change-makers so that they can improve society for everyone. The Future Generations Changemaker 100 is merely a snapshot of Wales’ brilliant change-makers, and we want others to share the people who inspire them, and keep the momentum going for now and for future generations.”
Addressing the event, the First Minister Mark Drakeford MS thanked Ms Howe for all that she had achieved during her seven years in office.
“I want to pay tribute to Sophie Howe for all her work during her time as the Future Generations Commissioner. Sophie has had the role her own, inspiring our younger generation and society in general, to think carefully about all the decisions we make, and how it will impact on those that succeed us as the leaders of tomorrow.
“Sophie has made an impressive and long-lasting contribution to public debate and policy in Wales, and we are forever thankful to her in shaping the first Future Generations Commissioner for Wales’ role”.
It was also a chance to welcome the new commissioner, Derek Walker, who takes up his post on 1 March.