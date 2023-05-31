A councillor has slammed Ceredigion County Council for rejecting double yellow lines to prevent ‘dangerous’ parking in Aberaeron.
Residents took to Facebook calling for action to make South Road safe as more images of haphazard parking emerged on social media.
Ceredigion county councillor for Aberaeron Elizabeth Evans said Ceredigion County Council rejected her push for double yellow lines to be installed and she criticised its inaction.
The road is already printed with double white lines prohibiting stopping, parking or overtaking – but residents and Cllr Evans have long called for more to be done to prevent the issue.
She said: “Highways officers have said they will not remove the white lines and install double yellows along that stretch.
“The situation is now getting desperate, and I am having many complaints. It remains an extremely dangerous situation, with cars now parking on both sides. We cannot expect the police to constantly patrol this area, yet it is only the police who can currently issue tickets at this location for what are clear breaches of the Highway Code.”
Dyfed-Powys Police previously warned a ‘horrific accident’ could happen on the road if action wasn’t taken.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns about illegal parking on South Road, Aberaeron.
“The road is currently marked with double white lines and Rule 240 of the Highway Code prohibits the stopping or the parking of a vehicle under a number of specified circumstances. This includes when a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods. We would remind the public to adhere to the rule to ensure the safety of all road users and pedestrians. The Neighbourhood Policing Team is proactive in policing the road with enforcement action being taken over the last 12 months. The team will continue to target the area including during busier periods, holiday season and during specific events.”
Ceredigion County Council discussed introducing the yellow lines last year, but Cllr Evans said the Welsh Government would not grant permission.
A council spokesperson said: “The county council is aware of the concern being raised at this location as are Dyfed Powys Police.
“The current restrictions in place are appropriate and suitable taking into account the localised considerations.
“Working with key partners, including the Police, the council would encourage and seek ways of influencing motorists to park in a way that is legal, safe and responsible at all times.”