“The road is currently marked with double white lines and Rule 240 of the Highway Code prohibits the stopping or the parking of a vehicle under a number of specified circumstances. This includes when a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods. We would remind the public to adhere to the rule to ensure the safety of all road users and pedestrians. The Neighbourhood Policing Team is proactive in policing the road with enforcement action being taken over the last 12 months. The team will continue to target the area including during busier periods, holiday season and during specific events.”