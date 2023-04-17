THE future of swimming pools and leisure centres across Powys is to be reviewed by the county council as the current model is ‘not sustainable’.
Powys County Council has 14 leisure facilities, including 12 swimming pools, such as Bro Ddyfi in Machynlleth, that are currently managed by not-for profit company Freedom Leisure as part of a 15-year contract which was started on 1 July, 2015.
Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, Cllr David Selby said: “The county council is carrying out a thorough review of the leisure facilities across the county to create a sustainable model for future generations.
“We all know that leisure services are facing unprecedented pressures, as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and the catastrophic increase in energy prices which is particularly damaging for high use energy users such as swimming pools.
“The current service is model is not sustainable and needs to change to make it affordable and fit-for-purpose for the people of Powys.
"Working with our partner, we are undertaking a thorough review of all facilities, considering a wide range of data, including building condition, facilities provided, cost, public and stakeholder use and levels of investment needed, to consider options for the future.
“The review will be thorough and will not be rushed and will gather the opinions of all interested parties, the people of Powys, schools, community and sport organisations, public service partners and staff. "Leisure facilities are precious to us all and we need to put them on a sound footing for the future and that will take serious engagement with everyone,” he added.
“We have established a review team and have identified a lead officer to progress this important work. We will provide regular review bulletins going forward and we look forward to progressing the work with all stakeholders.”