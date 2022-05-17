Councillor ‘delighted’ to be re-elected after 41 years

Mike Williams is to face his first election in more than 40 years ( Cambrian News )

A MACHYNLLETH Councillor is “delighted” to be re-elected, as he enters his fourth decade representing the town.

After serving unopposed for 41 years, since 1981 when he was first elected as an independent councillor, Mike Williams had to campaign for his seat on the county council for the first time on 5 May.

“I’m delighted to be re-elected by the people of the town. And I acknowledge the great faith the people have had in me since 1980, and since 1974 on the town council.

“My view of the matters is to do whatever is best for the townspeople, they are the ones that elected me. And I truly believe that we can strengthen and make services for the town better and more robust.

“Of course this will need a lot of help from county council, the Welsh Government, and any grants available from Westminster. My whole objective has always been to put Machynlleth first, last, and every other position in between.”

On his hope for the next five years, Cllr Williams added: “We’re waiting on the new hospital build to be completed, that will be a major step forward. We’re waiting for Dyfi Bridge to be completed, that again will be a major step forward in terms of access into the town by locals and visitors.

“These are two massive programmes and I am delighted to have been initially a part of promoting them as heavily as possible, alongside many that are no longer with us.