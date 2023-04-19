A MEIRIONNYDD councillor has been suspended for a month after she replied to a Welsh language email in German.
Cllr Louise Hughes, who represents the Arthog a Llangelynnin ward on Gwynedd Council has been suspended for one month following a meeting of the council’s standards committee on Tuesday, 18 April.
Cllr Hughes responded to emails received in the Welsh language from Howard Huws, a member of language campaign group, Cylch yr Iaith, in December 2021 and February 2022, in German, which he deemed "sarcastic and offensive behaviour" and filed an official complaint.
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “Following a complaint that Councillor Louise Hughes had breached the code of conduct for Gwynedd Council members, the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales conducted an investigation, and concluded that the matter should be referred to the Cyngor Gwynedd Monitoring Officer for consideration by the Standards Committee.
“It was alleged that the member had behaved inappropriately by responding in German to two emails written in Welsh.
“In a hearing held on 18 April 2023, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Standards Committee decided that Councillor Hughes has failed to comply with the following provisions of the Code of Conduct for Members:
• 4(a) – Members must carry out their duties and responsibilities with due regard to the principle that there should be equality of opportunity for all people, regardless of their gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, age or religion.
• 4(b) – Members must show respect and consideration for others.
• 6(1)(a) – Members must not conduct themselves in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing their office or authority into disrepute.
“The Committee decided as a result that Councillor Louise Hughes should be suspended from being a member of Cyngor Gwynedd for a period of one month.
“The member will have the right to apply to the Adjudication Panel for Wales for permission to appeal against the decision.”
Cllr Hughes told the meeting that she regretted sending the German language emails, describing her actions a 'light-hearted'.
The Standards Committee also recommended for the council to consider assisting Members when they receive correspondence in a language they do not understand, either by utilising its own staff or by sign-posting the Member to a relevant translation service provider.
The Ombudsman, Michelle Morris, welcomed the decision by the Standards Committee of Gwynedd Council that the Cllr Hughes should be suspended for one month, be required to attend training and provide a written apology to the Complainant within three weeks.
Responding to the suspension on his Twitter account, Mr Huws wrote: “I hope that this will be a lesson to any council member, whatever council, who is considering insulting the Welsh language. We don't tolerate being insulted anymore.”
Cllr Hughes said in a Facebook post on Wednesday: "Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life.
"Sometimes good people make bad choices.
"It doesn't mean they're bad...
"It means they're human."