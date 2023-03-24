COUNCILLORS will get a 4.76 per cent pay rise from April - taking the basic salary of all members to £17,600.
The basic pay of a county councillor in Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd will rise by £800 a year from £16,800 to £17,600 from 31 March 2023.
The pay increase follows a 17 per cent hike in salary for all councillors last year.
In Ceredigion, the council’s leader is line for a £2,550 a year pay rise, bringing the pay for the role up to £56,100.
The deputy leader pay will rise to £39,720 a year, while the salary for cabinet members will increase to £33,660.
Committee chairs will receive a boost to £26,400, while the pay for the leader of the opposition on the council will also rise to the same amount.
In Gwynedd and Powys, the leaders of those councils will get £59,400 as larger authorities.
Deputy leaders pay will rise to £41,580 with cabinet members taking home £35,640.
The Independent Remuneration Panel of Wales (IRPW) met in February and confirmed that salary increase to the basic pay for the 2023/24 financial year.
IRPW chairwoman Frances Duffy said: “As part of the consultation process, stakeholders were invited to answer five questions using an online survey or by return email.
“A total of 89 responses were received online, whilst 44 were submitted by email.
“Overall, the responses supported the panel’s determinations and so no changes have been made.
“In some areas the wording of the determinations has been strengthened to clarify areas of uncertainty raised through the consultation, primarily a restatement of the ability for members, on an individual basis, to opt out of part or all of their remuneration.”
Ms Duffy said that the panel had decided this year will be one for “consolidation” which allows the decision from last year to “bed in.”
She added that the panel would “continue to develop” research and evidence that would form the basis to future decisions.