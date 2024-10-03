A Mid and West Wales MS has urged the Welsh Government to adopt a successful family court model to help cut down on the number of children taken into care.
Jane Dodds called for the adoption of the Family Drug and Alcohol Court model for which the Welsh Government had previously run a pilot version of the court model last year in Cardiff, which saw a decline in substance misuse and a rise in the number of children staying in parental care.
Despite successful results, the scheme was ended last year due to budgeting constraints.
Ms Dodds criticised the Welsh Government for scrapping the scheme, saying that “this court model could prove to be transformative to family justice here in Wales.”