World-class musicians and artists from all over the world head to Aberystwyth this July for Musicfest 2026. Aberystwyth’s annual eight-day international music festival is the only festival of its kind in Wales, combining world-class concerts and performances, a summer school and free activities.
Musicfest is an important stage to showcase international classical music and musicians to Welsh audiences, and has evolved to include Welsh artists and Welsh music from the likes of Sir Bryn Terfel to Catrin Finch, the WNO and Sinfonia Cymru.
Musicfest Artistic Director Iwan Teifion Davies said: “Musicfest’s mission is to give a platform to Welsh music and music-makers, and to celebrate the often-forgotten music written in Wales, alongside great international works. I hope that this offers a truly unique experience to our audiences, both loyal and new.”
This years’ summer school, which runs from 18-25 of July, offers six tutor-led courses for students who are already Grade 7 or above, and who want to master various elements of their music making.
The courses range from composition to singing and performing, to masterclasses for the flute, viola, cello and the violin. Each course is led by world-class tutors. Students also have the unique opportunity to perform and share what they’ve learnt, at the popular student concerts at the Great Hall, Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Sigyn Fossnes, Associate Professor at Barratt Due Institute of Music in Norway, a world-renowned violinist, and a previous winner of the prestigious ‘Performer of the Year Award’ in Norway fell in love with Musicfest and Aberystwyth many years ago and will return this year to lead the violin course.
“I can’t wait to get back to this absolutely gorgeous summer week of music in Aberystwyth!”, Sigyn said.
The 2026 Festival programme line-up includes an incredible opening concert with Welsh concert pianist Llŷr Williams, a new opera that has never been performed in Wales before, David de Lloyd’s great work Tir Na Nog, performed by an exciting mix of local choirs, soloists, Aberystwyth Philomusica and the young musicians at Sinfonia Cymru, a special concert combining jazz and Welsh poetry by Waldo Williams, lunchtime concerts by young musicians from Norway and much, much more.
Iwan added: “This year’s Musicfest, on the theme of ‘Pan oeddwn blentyn.../When I was a child...’ is another great opportunity for us to showcase some of the best of Welsh artists, alongside national and international partners.
“I am particularly looking forward to hearing Llŷr Williams, in a specially curated programme, as well as new jazz works from Tomos Williams, inspired by Waldo Williams’s children’s poems, and a new violin concerto from Kian Ravaei, performed by Aberystwyth-born Thomas Mathias and the wonderful players of Sinfonia Cymru. From early choral music to contemporary opera, via jazz, folk, and Kate Bush...there’s something for everyone at this year’s Musicfest!”
Musicfest thanks the Arts Council of Wales, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the Colwinston Trust, National Lottery, Ceredigion Museum, Cynnal y Cardi, Hinrichsen and the Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity for their support.
For tickets and information, visit www.musicfestaberystwyth.org.
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