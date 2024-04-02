The registration deadline for voting in the Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Ceredigion is approaching, as residents get set to face the first time that voter ID will be used for a county poll.
Ceredigion County Council says it is urging residents to make sure they are registered in time for the election on 2 May, with the deadline to register to vote set at midnight on 16 April.
For the first time in Wales, including Ceredigion, voters will need to show accepted form of photo ID to vote in some elections in Wales including Police and Crime Commissioner Elections.
As a voter, you will be able to use expired photo ID if you are still recognisable from the photo.
If you do not have any form of accepted ID you can apply for a free ID, known as the Voter Authority Certificate.
The deadline to apply for a free voter ID is 5pm on Wednesday, 24 April.
Some polling stations have changed, and a full map is available on the council website.
Registration for a postal vote runs until 5pm on Wednesday, 17 April and the deadline to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday, 24 April.