Ministers are asking for public input on the future of tax legislation as a deadline approaches for the expiry of temporary powers granted to the Welsh Government.
Mark Drakeford, Wales’ finance secretary, said current powers to rapidly amend tax law in response to UK budget or court decisions will lapse in 2027 under a “sunset clause”.
In a statement on the future of tax-making powers, the ex-first minister revealed the Senedd may be asked to vote on extending a temporary law until a permanent fix is found.
Prof Drakeford pointed out it is less than a decade since Wales gained new tax powers for the first time in hundreds of years, with land transaction tax replacing stamp duty in 2018.
