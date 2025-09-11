Each year, the UK wastes an estimated 4.5 million tonnes of food — including around 400,000 tonnes in Wales alone, much of it still perfectly edible.
This waste not only impacts Wales but also contributes significantly to global climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.
It is estimated that one in five adults in Wales face poverty and food insecurity, so allowing good food to go to waste should never be the only option.
FareShare Cymru is committed to working with Welsh food businesses to redirect good-to-eat surplus food to people and communities, turning an environmental problem into a social solution.
In recent years, rising costs have hit the food industry hard, with cost pressures often cited as a barrier to donating surplus food.
Disposing of food through methods like landfill or anaerobic digestion can be cheaper than donating. To tackle this, the charity introduced the Surplus with Purpose Cymru Fund — an initiative that allows Welsh food businesses to donate surplus food completely free of charge, covering all associated costs like staffing, packaging, and transport.
Since April 2024, the fund has brought 342 tonnes of fresh produce including cucumbers, potatoes, cauliflower, and milk into a warehouse. This has prevented an estimated 1,058 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions that would have been released if the food ended up in landfill. By redistributing this surplus, FareShare has helped provide more than 814,000 meals to those who need them most.
One of FareShare’s food partners, Bremenda Isaf Farm in Carmarthenshire, has benefited from the fund.
A spokesperson for the farm said: “At Bremenda Isaf Farm we have a mission to grow great quality, nutritious food for the public plate.
“But as with any food producer, there is always surplus that needs to find a home. It is brilliant that we can provide some of our surplus to FareShare Cymru, knowing it will reach people across Wales who need it most.”
He added that the fund helped the farm avoid wasting cucumbers during school holidays when its usual markets could not take the quantities produced.
None of this would be possible without the charity’s incredible team, with more than 80 dedicated volunteers. From drivers and warehouse helpers to fundraisers and ambassadors, volunteers power the charity’s success, turning potential waste into vital resources for communities across Wales.
FareShare works closely with businesses across Wales who donate surplus food, as well as community groups and charities seeking support. If you are a business with surplus food, a charity or community group in need of supplies, or someone who wants to volunteer, the charity would love to hear from you.
Thanks to support from the Welsh Government, FareShare will continue the Surplus with Purpose Fund for 2025/26, helping to tackle food waste and support communities across Wales for years to come.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.