Amid comparisons to more comprehensive UK schemes, calls continue to be made by the South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group (SPRAG) for improvements to the Welsh Concessionary Travel Card, highlighting significant benefits for over 60s in Wales.
If you live in Wales when you reach the age of sixty you can apply for a Welsh Concessionary Travel Card that entitles the holder to free travel on all bus services (except National Express services) in Wales.
But you may be surprised to learn that similar schemes operated elsewhere in the United Kingdom come with significantly improved benefits.
If you live in London, for example, the scheme not only includes bus services but also London Underground services and National Rail services within the London boundary. In Northern Ireland the scheme is even better with all rail services included as well as bus services from the age of 60.
When you reach the age of 65 the Northern Ireland Concessionary Travel Scheme is better still as it includes all buses and trains in both Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.
By comparison, the Welsh Concessionary Travel Card is only valid on bus services in Wales and a few specified rail lines mainly during the winter period.
The South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group (SPRAG) has been campaigning for improvements to the Welsh Scheme; and in correspondence to Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan, they have suggested that the existing scheme could be improved by allowing the card to be used for free travel on all Transport for Wales train services.
They believe the cost of expanding the existing scheme would be relatively low compared to the benefits as Transport for Wales is after all a not for profit rail operator owned by the Welsh Government.
The proposal would bring significant benefits including getting more people out of their cars and onto the trains thus playing a positive part in the global climate emergency.
A spokesperson for SPRAG said: “The First Minister failed to respond in person to the proposal. Instead, she passed the proposal to the Welsh Government Rail Team.
“They stated that ‘there are currently no plans to extend the concessionary travel card scheme to additional routes.’
“Their reply failed to address any of the issues raised by SPRAG.”
As well as contacting Eluned Morgan, SPRAG also circulated the proposal to the leaders of the other main parties in the Welsh Senedd.
By contrast to the negative response of the Labour Government; Darren Millar, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives replied that there are ‘strong merits to your proposals’ and stated that he would ‘feed this into the Welsh Conservative Party’s policy development process for the Senedd elections’, with SPRAG welcoming the positive response.
In fact Mr Millar made a similar call for concessionary cards to be used on the North Wales main line back in 2024. That suggestion appears to have been ignored.
“It is interesting to note that over a quarter (approximately 28.7%) of the Welsh population are aged over sixty. This figure is projected to rise to 30% by 2026,” continued the spokesperson for SPRAG.
“The over 60s therefore form a large part of the electorate in the forthcoming Senedd elections.
“SPRAG believes that the people of Wales deserve to receive the same benefits as the people of Northern Ireland and London. Apparently, the Welsh Labour Government does not agree.
“SPRAG believes it is time the Welsh Government actually delivered the best possible scheme for the people of Wales. To date they have failed abysmally,” they added.
