Wales’ new first minister has warned that devolution ‘remains fragile’ as Senedd members reflected on and celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first election to the then-National Assembly.
Vaughan Gething described the findings of an independent commission on Wales’ constitutional future as a “wake-up call of the fragility of devolution as we know it”.
Mr Gething said that the report “highlights the opportunity costs of doing nothing to actively improve democracy and civil engagement in Wales.”
He told the chamber, also known as the Siambr: “We have real challenges before us, and we cannot ever be complacent about our ability to achieve more for Wales.
“A better future for Wales needs us to take action and continue the devolution journey.”