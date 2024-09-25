Senedd members have voted to scrap plans for gender quotas in Welsh Parliament elections despite concerns about “false hope” and taxpayers’ money being wasted.
Labour, Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat and Conservative politicians all raised concerns about the Welsh Government’s abandoned plans to ensure half of candidates are women.
Joyce Watson was deeply disappointed, warning that the gender quota bill was introduced while it was questionable whether the Senedd had the necessary powers.
The Labour backbencher said: “I will ask the government in future – any government in future – not to do what I believe we've done and that is: raise false hope.”
Describing the u-turn as shameful, Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams criticised Wales’ first female first minister for “binning the very bill that would ensure women have an equal voice”.
Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds, the Lib Dems’ leader in Wales, was similarly bitterly disappointed, saying: “We spent time, we spent money, and it's just been thrown down the drain.”
Darren Millar, the Conservatives’ shadow constitution minister, said: “It is very, very disappointing that millions of pounds and lots of time, lots of energy has been spent.”
“I'm pleased to see the back of this legislation. I hope it never returns because we don't have the competence to deliver it.” the Clwyd West MS added.
Heledd Fychan warned Wales’ democracy will suffer as she emphasised Plaid Cymru’s disappointment at the Welsh Government for “turning its back” on the bill.
She said the first gender-balanced Senedd in 2003 received international attention, stressing that the same parity has not been achieved in the 21 years since.
Ms Fychan told the debating chamber or Siambr: “For the first time in our history, a first minister who is a woman – an important milestone in this Senedd.
“But how disappointing to see that one of the first actions of the government led by the new first minister is to withdraw a bill that would help other women to achieve that same role.”
Accusing ministers of lacking ambition, she said: “This isn't good enough. This bill would have made a positive difference … it would have been a historic step.”
Sian Gwenllian, who chairs the cross-party group on women, warned that creating a Senedd without equality at its heart in legislation is a serious error.
“It is an unacceptable sign that gender equality, somehow, doesn’t matter,” she said.
Senedd members voted 40-12 to withdraw the bill.