A POLICE panel will meet next week to discuss proposals for a 6.2 hike in the council tax precept.
Panel members will discuss the proposed rise next Friday, 26 January, with Dafydd Llewellyn, the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Policing in Dyfed Powys will be funded by this precept, which is set by the Commissioner.
The current precept proposal, will raise the average band D property precept by £1.62 per month or £19.38 per annum to £332.03, a 6.2 per cent increase.
This increase will raise a total precept of £79.364m and will provide a total funding of £143.902m, representing a £8.150m or six per cent increase from the revised funding for 2023/24.
During the meeting, the Commissioner will inform the panel on how the budget will meet policing needs. He will also inform the panel of new objectives for the Chief Constable to focus on improved performance and outcomes.
Panel Chair, Professor Ian Roffe, said: “Scrutinising and challenging the need for policing is a crucial public service. No one wants to see a rise in their bills though, so we want to hear what the needs are for an increase.
“Scrutinising the needs and reasons for funds is a key facet of work for the Panel. So, a group of experienced members under the guidance of Cllr Keith Evans has worked to consider in detail the police budget requirement. A decision will be made by all Panel members, representing the length and breadth of Dyfed Powys, at this meeting after hearing the Commissioners plans for the coming year.”
Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Panel’s meeting at Pembrokeshire County Hall at 10.30am on Friday, 26 January 2024 will be live-streamed.
The panel, made up of members nominated by the four county councils in the force area plus two independent members, has the power to approve or veto the proposed police precept. Local policing is funded from a Home Office grant, as well as contributions from the public via the Council Tax, known as the police precept.