When Lampeter Chamber Orchestra present a night of Baroque music next month, some people will be able to watch it for free.
Lampeter Chamber Orchestra will give their summer strings concert in The Old Hall, UWTSD Lampeter on Saturday, 11 July at 7.30pm.
A variety of Baroque music has been put together for the programme, including J S Bach’s ‘Brandenburg concerto 3’ and ‘Air on a G string’, also Eleri Turner will perform J C Bach’s Harp Sonata in Bb. Also includes one of Holst’s last composition ‘Brook Green Suite’.
Graham Brand will be the guest conductor.
Tickets cost £15 on the door or book in advance at https://shorturl.at/HqAIB. Children, students, and refugees can watch for free.
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