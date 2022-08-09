Eisteddfod ‘a huge success’
Left: Bala author Clare Mackintosh travelled to the Maes to launch her latest book, The Last Party. Right: Dafydd Iwan, former county councillor for Dwyfor, Gwynedd, and president of Plaid Cymru, told the Cambrian News he was there to promote Plaid’s ‘friends’ to those who are thinking of becoming members but don’t feel ready to commit to that just yet
The National Eisteddfod of Wales’ visit to Ceredigion has been declared “a huge success”.
Ceredigion County Council said it was great to welcome people to Tregaron and the surrounding areas, adding it was an unique opportunity to celebrate the language and culture of the area on the national stage after two cancellations due to the pandemic.
The local economy was supported and a sense of belonging also created as communities came together in the months before the Eisteddfod to decorate, raise money, socialise and have fun together.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Ceredigion County Council leader, said: “It was Ceredigion’s privilege to welcome the National Eisteddfod of Wales to the county. It was a huge success – from competing to celebrating – and all the hard work of Ceredigion residents will remain as a strong legacy for the future.
“It was a pleasure to see people enjoying themselves in our county, supporting our local economy and marvel at the wealth and natural beauty of our rural areas. It was also great to see so many people enjoying in Pentre’ Ceredigion area, where a special provision was provided to celebrate local businesses, people and stories. Congratulations to all. We’ll be looking back in joy at this week for years to come, I’m sure, and we wish the Eisteddfod well for the future.”
Pentre’ Ceredigion was the council’s home at the Eisteddfod, and this was the first time a local authority had a designated area for activities.
A variety was offered for children, young people and families during the week.
Over 25,000 thousand visitors supported new businesses, watched cooking demonstrations, played in the children’s play area, learned new skills, and watched numerous performances.
Ceredigion County Council told the Cambrian News that it “would like to thank the National Eisteddfod of Wales for their co-operation in preparing for the Eisteddfod, local residents for hosting a great festival, and everyone who had the opportunity to visit and enjoy in our wonderful county”.
