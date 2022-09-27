Elin raises a mug to support Macmillan
Subscribe newsletter
CEREDIGION MS Elin Jones joined the Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales team at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay to mark the charity’s annual Coffee Morning fundraising event.
The event also offered an opportunity to find out more about how Macmillan in Wales is supporting people living with cancer, as well as research from the charity on how people living with cancer are being affected by the cost of living crisis.
Macmillan’s annual Coffee Morning usually sees millions of pounds donated to help support people affected by cancer.
The money raises vital funds for Macmillan services to make sure people living with cancer can get the physical, emotional and financial support they need. This is the 32nd annual Macmillan Coffee Morning but as with so many charities, Macmillan saw a huge fall in its fundraising income as a direct result of the impact of Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis.
Elin Jones MS said: “We know that a cancer diagnosis can turn someone’s world upside down.
“One in two of us will face cancer, and the money raised by hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning will help people with cancer to live their life as fully as they can.
“Macmillan, alongside our NHS and other partners, works tirelessly to do whatever it takes for people with cancer.
“The demands for Macmillan’s services and support is high, while its income is down.
“I’m very proud to help support Macmillan’s coffee morning, and to help let people know that this important fundraising event.
“I would encourage anyone to get involved, and to sign up to organise a coffee Morning.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |