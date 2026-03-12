An extra £40.5m of funding has been allocated this year to support essential capital repairs and maintenance across schools, colleges and universities in Wales.
The cash will support large scale maintenance works including replacement of roofs, window systems, heating and ventilation systems, with the funding delivered via the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme and Medr.
£15m will be allocated across all local authorities in Wales for schools, with £25.5m allocated equally to colleges and universities to invest into transformation and maintenance projects.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, said: “This money will provide a positive impact to schools, colleges, and higher education settings across Wales.
“Well-designed buildings play an important role in creating engaging learning environments, alongside supporting our net zero ambitions.”
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