The First Minister has been challenged to provide a clear date for when two-year NHS waiting lists will be eliminated in Wales.
During a plenary session opposition leader Dan Thomas questioned why different cabinet ministers had provided conflicting timescales for tackling the backlog.
He said: “During the election campaign, the First Minister said that two-year waits would be eradicated within a matter of months, and then his new health minister said that they would be eradicated by the end of the four-year term.
“By which month will two-year waits be finally eradicated in Wales?”
Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The actions that government is taking are aligned with bringing down those two-year waits as quickly as we can.
“We want to do it in months.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.