First Minister Eisteddfod award criticised

PLANS to honour First Minister Mark Drakeford at next month’s National Eisteddfod in Tregaron have been criticised by political opponents.

Mark Drakeford is to be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru on behalf of all key workers and volunteers, it was revealed this week.

Gorsedd Cymru Archdruid, Myrddin ap Dafydd, said: “In welcoming the First Minister to the Gorsedd, we’ll thank him for his dignified and careful leadership through the difficult years of Covid-19 and the lockdown periods, and for creating a suitable path to address the needs and concerns of the people of our country."

Mr Drakeford, said in response: “It is a great privilege for me to receive this honour on behalf of Wales’ key workers. They did so much to help us all during the pandemic.

“It’s important that we thank them for their heroic work during a difficult period for everyone”.

The Welsh Conservatives have however blasted the decision, calling it ‘blatantly political’ and that his Covid record was ‘nothing to celebrate’.

Commenting, Welsh Conservative and Shadow Culture Minister Tom Giffard MS said: “This is a nationally respected and loved cultural institution who’s patrons will be disappointed that, instead of focussing on Welsh language and culture, the serving First Minister is being honoured for political reasons while the Eisteddfod is in receipt of a significant amount of public money.

“If the Gorsedd really wanted to honour the public servants who got us through the pandemic, maybe they should honour them directly or, at least, an apolitical representative – this would be more appropriate than the provocative choice of the First Minister who let down key workers.”

The First Minister will be honoured by the Gorsedd at 11am on Friday, 5 August on the Eisteddfod Maes.