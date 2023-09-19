First Minister Mark Drakeford has today given short shrift to calls for the 20mph speed limit across Wales to be rescinded.
During this afternoon's First Minister's Questions in Cardiff Bay, Thomas Giffard, MS for south Wales west, asked whether the First Minister would consider rescinding the lower speed limits introduced across Wales on Sunday in built up areas, following an online petiion, which has gained more than 170,000 signatures in a matter of days.
Mr Drakeford gave a one-word reply, just saying 'no'.
He went on to say the Welsh Government will stick fast to the decision and took issue with the use of the phrase 'blanket ban'.
Getting visibly angry, Mr Drakeford went on to say: "I heard voices on the Conservative front bench once again claiming this is a blanket ban. They know it's not a blanket ban. It is a default speed limit, which is not the same as a blanket ban.
"Local authorities have the ability to set other speed limits.
"It is simply untrue and it is a distortion of the truth."
The online petition, which is growing by the hour, says: “We want the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law
“The new 20mph law is coming into force on the 17 September and it will mark the end of having socialism in power in Wales.
“Welsh Government claim to have supporting evidence stating that reducing to 20mph EVERWHERE saves lives!
“Yet we get flyers merely claiming that it will, and opinions from doctors that see RTCs coming into A&E.
“This is NOT evidence. The only true evidence is from Belfast and it states it makes NO DIFFERENCE to RTCs!
“At least one of the trial villages in Monmouthshire actually reverted their trial because it was causing absolute carnage on the roads!
“Mark Drakeford has come out claiming it is a success in St Brides Major but every time I go though there NO ONE is driving at 20mph.
“The Welsh Government has FAILED to produce ANY convincing evidence to support these claims of safety. This law is being spearheaded by the WG Climate Change department and NOT Health & Safety!!
“YOU HAVE NOT LISTENED TO US.
“The Welsh Government was put there BY THE PEOPLE OF WALES, We are your boss!
“We demand that this foolish idea be stopped.”