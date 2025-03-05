First Minister Eluned Morgan was welcomed to a meeting of the Ceredigion Preseli Constituency Labour Party in St Dogmaels on 28 February.
The First Minister, whose great grandfather had been a Minister in the village, has confirmed that she will be contesting the new constituency of Ceredigion Pembrokeshire at the Senedd election in 2026.
Eluned Morgan began her political career in West Wales, and still lives in the region.
James Furse, Chair of the Ceredigion Preseli Constituency Labour Party said: “It was great to have the First Minister with us.
“The new arrangements for electing Members to the Senedd place an important responsibility on the party locally, and we are looking forward to playing our part supporting the First Minister in her re-election campaign.”