Unions have welcomed Welsh Government plans to scrap the lowest level of teaching assistant pay.
All current wage-scale Level 1 teaching assistants will be moved to Level 2, with Level 1 scrapped from September.
Education Secretary Lynne Neagle said the move “is the first step towards the long-term goal of pursuing fairer pay and conditions for all teaching assistants.”
UNISON Cymru head of schools Rosie Lewis said: “This is fantastic news for teaching assistants across Wales.
“For too long, level one roles have been used to keep down the pay of staff who do skilled and demanding work.
“Too often teaching assistants cover lessons, help with planning and deal with disruption in class for poverty pay.”
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