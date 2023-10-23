FIVE candidates have put their names in the hat to become Penparcau's next county councillor.
A by-election is to be held next month following the resignation of Steve Davies, who is currently suspended from public office.
Former Aberystwyth Town FC striker and manager, Tomi Morgan, is to stand as an independent in the election, with Shelley Childs representing Plaid Cymru; Bryony Davies for the Welsh Liberal Democrats; Ewan Lawry for the Welsh Conservatives and Alex Mangold for Welsh Labour.
The by-election will be held for the empty seat on Ceredigion County Council on 16 November.