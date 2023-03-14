CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake has criticised the UK Government’s flagship home insulation scheme for “failing many households”.
He says that “delayed installations and poor project coordination” of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme is causing his constituents physical and mental health problems due to improper work and delays.
The ECO is a UK Government energy efficiency scheme for Great Britain, administered by Ofgem that places an obligation placed on energy companies to deliver energy efficiency measures to domestic premises. This scheme is now in its fourth iteration, which will be a four-year scheme and is intended to run from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2026.
Under the ECO scheme, obligated energy suppliers can install energy efficiency measures (such as insulation, or replacement heating systems) in low income and vulnerable households. The scheme is paid for by a levy on the consumer bills of participating suppliers, though recipients may need to contribute to the cost of their installation if this is not fully covered by their energy supplier.
Mr Lake has been contacted by several constituents who have taken part in the scheme in a bid to save money on heating bills, only for their homes to be damaged.
Ben Lake is calling on the UK Government to strengthen oversight of the ECO4 scheme so that those who suffer due to poor delivery have a clear avenue for complaining and seeking redress.
He also called on the Government to appoint a central body with responsibility for coordinating the work undertaken by various installers in order to hold companies accountable.
“The UK Government and Ofgem urgently need to review the implementation of the ECO schemes, for at present they are failing too many households,” Mr Lake said.
“Constituents participate in this scheme in good faith, hoping to reduce their energy bills and carbon footprints.
“When the scheme works well, it can significantly improve the energy efficiency of a home and realise substantial savings for the households. “However, too many are being let down at present by delayed installations and poor project coordination.
“It is unacceptable for anyone participating in the scheme to be left without hot water for weeks, or to wait for days with holes in their walls. “Such failures could be remedied if the Government and Ofgem would allow for modest amendments to the scheme specifications, and I would urge them to give the concerns expressed by households and industry their full attention without delay.
“Energy efficiency measures have an important contribution to make in our efforts to reduce our carbon emissions and enhance our energy security, but at present the ECO schemes are failing to realise this potential.”