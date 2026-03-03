An election will be held later this month to fill a seat on Aberystwyth Town Council left vacant following Mair Benjamin's resignation.
Four people have put themselves forward for election in Rheidol ward.
A poll will be held on 19 March 2026, between 7am and 10pm, with the polling station located at Aberystwyth Football Club.
Welsh Liberal Democrat, Alec Dauncey; Green Party's Tomass Jereminovics; Plaid Cymru's Felix Lorenze and Independent candidate, Lloyd Warburton, will all stand for election to Aberystwyth Town Council.
The position is vacant after Mair Benjamin resigned from the town council after serving for 18 years.
She decided to step down after repeatedly being overlooked for the position of mayor of deputy mayor and criticised the way the council is run.
