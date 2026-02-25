Plans to tackle the nature and climate emergencies in Wales have been passed in the Senedd.
The Environment (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill establishes a new framework for environmental protection, creating an independent watchdog and empowering Welsh Ministers to set legally binding biodiversity targets.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: "This is a landmark moment for nature in Wales. By passing this Bill, we have sent a clear message that protecting our natural environment is a national priority.
The new legislation will create the Office of Environmental Governance Wales, an independent body responsible for holding public authorities to account on environmental law.
