Commenting on the Magic Lantern, the Time Out list states: “The seaside town of Tywyn, north Wales, is known for quirky attractions like the narrow-gauge Talyllyn Railway and the ancient Cadfan Stone. The Magic Lantern – winner of 2025’s inaugural BIFA Cinema of the Year Award – is no less charming. This historical assembly hall dates back to 1893, with movies showing here since 1900. Today, the building’s painted bright red, stocked with a 4K projector and 7.1 surround sound, and adorned with paintings of R2D2, Hitchcock and Wallace and Gromit on the walls of its 120-seater theatre.”