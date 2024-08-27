As the new academic year begins, young people aged 16 to 25 and school staff across Wales have the opportunity to learn Welsh for free through a Welsh Government funded scheme.
The scheme has been running for two years, with more than 3,200 people benefitting from it in 2023/24.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Through this scheme, we’re making it easier than ever for people to learn Welsh and pass the language on to others.
“I’m delighted that so many have already signed up for the courses.
“The Welsh language belongs to us all, and whether you're looking to gain confidence in using the language in your daily life or to connect more with Welsh culture, now is the perfect time to give it a go.”
The free lessons offer those who didn’t learn to speak the language at school a second chance to become Welsh speakers and are provided through the National Centre for Learning Welsh.
The Centre’s Chief Executive, Dona Lewis, said: "The number of people learning Welsh is increasing. “The Centre is pleased to be able to continue to offer opportunities for young people to learn for free.
“They can do so by joining lessons in class or virtually.”