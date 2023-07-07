A public consultation will be held this summer giving residents the chance to have their say on the performance of Ceredigion County Council.
During July and August Ceredigion County Council will be running a public consultation on its overall performance and progress in delivering its Corporate Well-being Objectives.
The council keeps its performance under continuous review.
Every year it feeds back the results on how it has performed and includes an action plan detailing how it will improve.
The “Corporate Well-being Objectives” are the priority areas for improving the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of Ceredigion. They are:
• Boosting the economy, supporting businesses and enabling employment
• Creating caring and healthy communities
• Providing the best start in life and enabling learning at all ages
• Creating sustainable, green and well-connected communities
It is into these areas that resources will be invested. They were identified through extensive analysis of evidence including public consultation.
The council says it continuously monitors a range of performance measures which support the delivery of the Corporate Well-being Objectives. The results are published throughout the financial year and are reviewed quarterly by our Performance Board.
Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Cabinet Member for Corporate Performance and Research, said: “The Stakeholder Survey is an important consultation exercise for Ceredigion. It’s the first survey that we are running to record residents’ and stakeholders’ views on Council performance and will play a vital role in monitoring well-being in Ceredigion. Your views are important to us, and I would encourage residents, businesses and other stakeholders in the County to take part and have their say.”
The consultation is open during the next two months and will close on 31 August 2023.
Click here to access the Stakeholder Survey or visit the Customer Services Hubs at your Local County Library for support and a paper copy.