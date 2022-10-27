‘Greenwashing’ in rural Wales raised in House of Commons

In his speech, Mr Lake also called for greater self-sufficiency in the context of climate change: “When we look to the future of our food security, climate change poses a real significant risk. We’re only self-sufficient to the tune of 16% of the fruit that we consume and DEFRA’s food securities report noted that there are real concerns about the water availability for fruit and vegetable production in many of the countries on which the UK currently depends particularly on the equator but also Mediterranean region.