Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection, said: “The Housing Strategy recognises the important role that Housing plays together with the influence it has on the health and wellbeing of individuals, families, and the wider community and remains considerate to the Welsh language and culture. It is important that we understand and consider the demands of future generations, their needs, and preferences and how they can be catered for. We need houses that can be adapted and which can sustain people at different stages of their lifetime. This will go a long way to ensure a healthier population, alongside better use of existing housing stock, and improved standards and living conditions.”