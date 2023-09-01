A SERIES of public meetings are to be held this month to gauge local reaction to plans for conservation areas in Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Llanbadarn Fawr.
Conservation areas are distinct areas of special architectural or historic merit, of which Ceredigion has 13 in total.
Ceredigion County Council is required to review these areas and formulate proposals for their preservation and enhancement.
To do this, the council is undertaking or updating its Conservation Area Appraisals to identify what makes an area special and any opportunities or problems which may exist.
This forms the basis for more detailed management plans which set out appropriate responses to address these opportunities and issues.
The council has commissioned the Griffiths Heritage Consultancy to support and develop Conservation Area Appraisals and Management Plans for the six towns of Ceredigion as part of a wider placemaking work it has been undertaking.
This work is being supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “I’m encouraging all interested parties to get involved in this consultation, so that the views of residents and organisations can be factored in to ensuring the special heritage of Ceredigion is managed for generations to come. Initial drafts for Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Llanbadarn Fawr are ready to be viewed and we are interested in hearing the public’s views on the work so far.”
If you would like to have a say on the content of the conservation area appraisals and management plans, or would like to learn more about the conservation areas, you can do so at the following drop-in consultation events.
Thursday, 14 September - Aberaeron Memorial Hall - 4pm-6pm
Thursday, 21 September - Aberystwyth, Arad Goch - 4pm-6pm
Friday, 22 September - Llanbadarn Fawr Church Hall - 4pm-6pm
Friday, 29 September Guildhall, Cardigan - 4pm-6pm
Alternatively, if you would like to be added to our stakeholder list, or for any other details, contact the Council’s Planning Policy Service via email at [email protected]