Have your say on Teifi Valley flood proposals

RESIDENTS in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire are being asked their views on proposals to reduce flooding in high impact areas along the Teifi Valley in Llanybydder, Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli.

Ceredigion County Council, working in partnership with Carmarthenshire County Council and Natural Resources Wales is looking for feedback to better understand the impact that flooding has on the communities, how the flooding happens and to assess different flood measures that will reduce the impact during increasingly stormy weather in the future.

The three communities have been subjected to a number of recent flood events, including Storm Callum in 2018, when residential and commercial properties were impacted, and roads closed.

Both councils, together with Natural Resources Wales, have been working together following Storm Callum, and have identified some potential flood reduction options.

The proposals range from natural flood management measures, construction of embankments, raised defences, flood relief channels and control structures to individual property level protection and temporary/demountable defences.

Feedback from the online engagement programme - which will run from 6 June to 18 July - will feed into the next stage of the work and form part of any decision making that Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Government will undertake to design and implement any flood risk reduction scheme.

Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, Keith Henson and Carmarthenshire County Council’s Director of Environment, Ainsley Williams said: “The purpose of this engagement programme is to show residents and receive their feedback on the range of options we are looking to further explore, especially in terms of their practicality to manage flood risk, and how potential solutions could fit into the local surroundings.

"This work follows on from the previous initial assessments completed at the end of 2020. We would encourage as many residents as possible living in these areas to give their feedback.”

To take part in the online engagement programme and to have your say on the potential flood risk reduction options visit: