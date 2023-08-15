Speaking about the reasons for people in Ceredigion to come and share their views at the drop-in session with the Commission, Dr Anwen Elias said: “We’re living through a time of immense political change and there’s growing recognition across the UK that the Union needs to reform, with movements for more radical change – including independence – gaining traction. If the UK should change radically, Wales must be ready and be on the front foot. You don’t have to be an expert or have a background in politics - simply having an opinion is enough. We want to hear from everyone about the Wales we want, and the Wales we want for our children and grandchildren.”