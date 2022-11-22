Households encouraged to apply for winter fuel support
AS temperatures begin to drop, eligible households in Ceredigion are being reminded to apply for support paying their fuel bills.
The Welsh Government has re-launched the Winter Fuel Support Scheme for 2022 – 2023 as part of a £90m support package to address immediate pressures on living costs.
To date, Ceredigion County Council has assisted over 5,000 households with these payments, and paid out in excess of £1 million.
If you are facing increased fuel bills and think that you may qualify, please submit your application as soon as possible. Eligible households can claim a one-off £200 payment to provide support towards paying their energy bills for their primary residence in Wales.
The scheme is open to households where the applicant or their partner is responsible for paying the energy bills and is in receipt of one of the following benefits (at any time between 1 September 2022 and 31 January 2023):
• Income Support
• Income Based Job Seekers Allowance
• Income Related Employment & Support Allowance
• Universal Credit
• Working Tax Credits
• Child Tax Credits
• Pension Credit
• Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
• Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
• Carers Allowance
• Contributory Based/New Style Job Seekers Allowance
• Contributory Based/New Style Employment & Support Allowance
• Armed Forces Independence Payment
• Constant Attendance Allowance
• War Pension Mobility Supplement
If the applicant or their partner who is liable for the fuel costs does not receive any of the above qualifying benefits then they may still be eligible for a payment if a qualifying person lives with them. A qualifying person must meet all the following:
• occupy the applicant’s or partner’s home as their primary residence, and
• is a dependent child or an adult living with the applicant or their partner, and
• is in receipt of one of the following benefits (at any time between 1 September 2022 and 31 January 2023):
• Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
• Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
• Attendance Allowance
• Armed Forces Independence Payment
• Constant Attendance Allowance
• War Pension Mobility Supplement
The payment will be available to all eligible households regardless of whether they pay for their energy on a pre-payment meter, by direct debit or by paying a bill quarterly. The fuel received can be on or off grid.
Cllr Gareth Davies, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Finance and Procurement Services, said: “I would encourage people facing higher fuel bills to check if they are eligible for the Winter Fuel Assistance Scheme to get invaluable help with fuel bills when it is most needed.”
Applications can be made up until 5pm on 28 February 2023 on the Council website: https://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/benefits/winter-fuel-support-scheme/
