On 10 July medispa opened to the public, owned by Marie Claire with her daughters Trinny (25) and Lily (21).
Marie Claire, 43, said: “I’m so excited to bring this level of expertise to Aberaeron.
“After 20 years in the industry, I wanted to create somewhere local people can access advanced, personalised, effective treatments close to home — and to do it as a family makes it even more special.
“I’m immensely proud of the medispa. It has taken years of planning and preparation.
“It is a huge achievement that would not have been possible without the support of my family and friends.
Having been raised and then educated in New Quay and Aberaeron, being able to launch a family-run business is the icing on the cake for me.”
Daughters Lily and Trinny will specialise in lash extensions and Japanese head spa treatments, alongside pregnancy and oncology massage and relaxation therapies.
On top of these pampering treatments, vitamin-boosting injectables and medical-grade facials, medispa also has Independent Hospital status awarded by the Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, enabling Marie to practice laser therapies and paramedical areola tattooing, commonly used after mastectomies.
One new client said: “In the past we’ve had to travel miles to large cities to access aesthetic treatments and other ‘tweakments’ that are now available on our doorstep. I wish her and her family every success.”
Another described it as like having a “London-style” salon on their doorstep.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.