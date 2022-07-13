Independence calls ‘extremely out of touch’ says Lib Dem leader

Around 6,000 people attended an independence rally in Wrexham earlier this month ( Yes Cymru )

MID and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has rejected Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price’s call for an independence referendum in Wales.

Mr Price made the call in response to the Nicola Sturgeon’s proposals to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have stated while they are vehemently against the latest power grab by Westminster and the Conservatives’ sustained attacks on devolution, “independence would only bring division and chaos, hurting the poorest hardest.”

Mid and West Wales MS and Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds MS said: “It seems that Plaid Cymru has learned nothing from the years of division and chaos that resulted from the Brexit referendum.

“While I am in full agreement with the outrage over Westminster’s latest power grab an independence referendum would only bring more division to an already divided country and take away focus from more pressing political issues.

“We have already seen the huge amount of damage the breakup of one union has done to Wales, we don’t want to see this replicated on an even bigger scale. Independence, like Brexit would hurt the poorest in Welsh society the hardest.

“It is extremely out of touch for Plaid Cymru to propose this referendum now, when people are struggling to make ends meet.

“We saw with the Brexit debate and the Scottish independence debates that referendums not only divide the public, but also suck all the energy out of everyday politics.