The Powys Independents group has a new member, which now makes it the largest opposition group within Powys council.
It has been revealed that Cllr Tom Colbert (Bronllys and Felinfach) a former Liberal Democrat, has now joined the Powys Independents ranks.
This means that the group now has 14 councillors and overtakes the Conservatives as the biggest opposition group in Powys.
This is the third move by Cllr Colbert this year.
Originally elected as a Liberal Democrat in May 2022, Cllr Colbert spent three years as a non-aligned councillor before re-joining the party earlier this year.
Powys Independents group chairman Cllr Graham Breeze said: “I am really pleased to welcome Cllr Colbert and look forward to working alongside him in the future.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.