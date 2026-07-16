A Welsh Conservatives Senedd Member has condemned the Argentina national football team’s celebration of their World Cup victory over England last night, by displaying a banner referencing the 1982 Falkands War.
The banner displayed the words - ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ – which translates to “The Falkands are Argentinian”.
Senedd Member Andrew RT Davies called on people from all parts of Britain to condemn the gesture. He said FIFA must take robust action against Argentinian football authorities for allowing it to happen.
He said: “The Falkand Islands are British and people from across Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland must come together to condemn this unacceptable gesture.
“FIFA wrongly punishes our football teams for displaying poppies around Remembrance Day.
“If football’s governing body does not take robust action against Argentina the double standard will stink.”
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