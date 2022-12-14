FORMER Liberal Democrat MP for Ceredigion Mark Williams has been banned from entering Iran for his outspoken support for human rights and democracy in the country.
Mr Williams was among 32 individuals and entities sanctioned by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for views which the Iranian regime claim “promote terrorism and violence”.
The sanctions include denial of visa, prohibition of entry into Iran, and the confiscation of their property and assets on the Iranian territory.
Mark Williams was a strong opponent to the regime in Iran during his time as an MP and has continued to be involved in the Free Iran movement since as protests against the Government in Iran continue to grow, leading to hundreds of deaths and more than 18,000 arrests.
Mr Williams said: “I have always been steadfast in my support for a free and democratic Iran.
“As protests continue to sweep the country calling for change, it is vital that we all show our support now more than ever.
“Just this week we have seen many of the brave protestors sentenced to execution.
“The campaign for justice in Iran will go on regardless of any sanctions by the Iranian regime.
“Human rights and democracy are non-negotiable and I will continue to campaign for the noble and just cause of the Iranian people with colleagues from all corners of the political landscape.”