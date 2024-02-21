A poll commissioned by the Country Land and Business Association in Wales has found just three per cent of Welsh farmers trust the Welsh Government.
Shadow minister for rural affairs Samuel Kurtz MS said the survey result “is a damning indictment”, but not surprising “given how the Welsh Government has treated farmers over the last few years”.
He added: “The Welsh Government gave up being a government for all of Wales long ago. Their urban-focused policies, coupled with continuous attacks on rural Wales, have led to trust in this Welsh Government being at rock bottom.
“Farming is in desperate need of a friend, and it’s only the Welsh Conservatives who have the policies to restore trust and be that friend to farming.”
Plaid Cymru spokesperson for rural affairs Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “The First Minister’s comments show yet again how out of touch Labour are with our farmers and rural communities across Wales. Instead of patronising the sector, the First Minister and his government should be working with the community to show that their voices and concerns are being listened to.
“This kind of outburst will only deepen the despair felt by so many in the industry, adding to the mental health crisis that’s now emerging in so many farming communities.
“Nobody knows more than farmers that they have a big part to play in helping tackle the climate emergency. That’s why the industry has pledged to achieve net zero by 2040 which is earlier than the Welsh Government’s own target.
“Farmers stand ready to meet the challenge, but that transition has to be a just transition for those working in agriculture in the same way as it has rightly been demanded for other sectors such as the steel industry.
“Plaid Cymru has argued time and time again that investing in our farming industry is an investment for Wales, with a return of £9 for every £1 that goes into the industry. From the economy, to producing food, safeguarding our culture and language, and a key partner in tackling climate change – Labour must realise that Welsh farmers are key to Wales’ success.
“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our rural communities and we will continue to demand that the Labour Welsh Government listens to the sector, and works with it to protect its future and that of the family farm.”